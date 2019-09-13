Russian diplomat, Taliban delegation discuss developments around Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Recent developments around the peace process in Afghanistan were in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department, Zamir Kabulov, and a visiting Taliban delegation.
"The delegation is here in Moscow. We have already met Z. Kabulov, Special Envoy for Afghanistan, to discuss with him the recent developments regarding the peace process in Afghanistan," Mohammad Sohail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) Qatar office, told TASS on Friday.
US President Donald Trump tweeted last week that following the terror attack in Kabul he had canceled his meetings with the Taliban leaders and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani originally planned to be held in Camp David on September 8. Apart from that, Trump refused to take part in peace settlement talks.
Later, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told NBC that US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad had been recalled to Washington. In an interview with Fox News, Pompeo said he hoped peace consultations would be resumed but did not say when it could be done.