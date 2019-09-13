Russian diplomat, Taliban delegation discuss developments around Afghanistan

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Recent developments around the peace process in Afghanistan were in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asia Department, Zamir Kabulov, and a visiting Taliban delegation.

"The delegation is here in Moscow. We have already met Z. Kabulov, Special Envoy for Afghanistan, to discuss with him the recent developments regarding the peace process in Afghanistan," Mohammad Sohail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) Qatar office, told TASS on Friday.