UN Board of Inquiry for Syria’s Idlib to begin work on September 30

UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. The United Nations Board of Inquiry in northwest Syria that has been set up by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will begin its work on September 30, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General has established an internal United Nations Headquarters Board of Inquiry to investigate a series of incidents that have occurred in northwest Syria since the signing of the Memorandum on Stabilization of the Situation in the Idlib De-escalation Area between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey on 17 September 2018," he said. "The Board will be led by Lieutenant General Chikadibia Obiakor (Nigeria) and will also include as its other members Ms. Janet Lim (Singapore) and Ms. Maria Santos Pais (Portugal)."

"The Board will commence its work on 30 September 2019," he added.