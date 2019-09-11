Reshuffle at Japan’s government not to affect peace treaty talks with Russia — experts

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s latest reshuffle at the Japanese government will affect neither the peace treaty talks with Russia nor Tokyo’s relations with Moscow, experts have told TASS.

"The fact that Taro Kono stepped down as foreign minister could be viewed, on the one hand, as a minus for the Russian-Japanese peace treaty talks, as Kono was one of the most steadfast advocates for the treaty and has done a lot for the talks to get advanced," said Dmitry Streltsov, an expert of the Valdai Discussion Club and the head of the Oriental Studies department at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

"On the other hand, his resignation and appointment of another political heavyweight -Toshimitsu Motegi - will not bring about anything drastic as the negotiations have faced an impasse and no substantial progress could be expected, whoever would take part in them from Japan," he said.

According to Streltsov, this about personalities, but about the sides’ approaches which "are fundamentally different, and it is impossible to bring their stances closer."

"Staff reshuffles will not help in any way," the expert explained.

The head of the Center for Japanese Studies at the Institute of Far East Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Valery Kistanov, pointed to the lack of preconditions for a reverse in Japan’s foreign policy and economy.

"The key personalities are the same and all the changes are cosmetic," he said with confidence. "The Japanese prime minister wants to strengthen his positions with fresh faces."

Kistanov pointed out that Motegi’s appointment as foreign minister "changes nothing."

"The same policy will be carried out. Motegi is a party worker, not a professional diplomat. He is Abe’s supporter so he is not meant to be independent, as he will be following the prime minister’s instructions," the expert believes.

"Currently, Japan’s foreign ministry is deciding nothing in Russia-related affairs. Shinzo Abe takes decisions listening to Muneo Suzuki (a famous Japanese politician with close ties to Russia who is regarded as Abe’s unofficial adviser in Japanese-Russian relations - TASS)," Kistanov went on to say.

"Apparently, at Suzuki’s suggestion, Abe has been attempting to resolve controversial issues in conformity with the 1956 Declaration. Japan will not be revising bilateral ties as Abe has announced his policy and is pursuing it. He says each time that he must solve the issue alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin," the expert said.

Kistanov believes that Taro Kono’s appointment as defense minister will not cause any changes.

"Kono will be pursuing a former policy of forging military ties with the United States," he said.

Solving domestic issues

According to Kistanov, the cabinet reshuffle will help Abe to concentrate on pressing issues.

"Shinzo Abe’s task is to go ahead with Abenomics, promoting Japan to achieve a sustainable economic growth. He will have to raise the consumption tax, which the entire country is awaiting with fear. He wants to amend the constitution legitimizing the Japanese Self-Defense Forces," the expert explained.

Kistanov pointed out that Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, was brought into Abe’s cabinet for the first time. The 38-year-old who is known as a party worker was appointed environment minister.

"There are intimations that he might succeed Abe, and it should be followed," Kistanov said.

On Wednesday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) had won the July election to the upper house of parliament, announced a reshuffle of his cabinet, which happened to be the broadest since 2012. The prime minister replaced key ministers, including the foreign and defense ones.