BRICS shared values go beyond "purely Western" approaches — expert

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 11. /TASS/. The BRICS bloc (comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is not limited to purely pragmatic approaches, but relies on the values shared by the five nations that go beyond the "purely Western" ones, Vyacheslav Nikonov, chair of the education and science committee of the Russian State Duma (lower house of Parliament), said on Wednesday.

"We are not together because it makes us stronger. And not because BRICS provides us with a set of tools for development, which we are creating by ourselves," Nikonov, the head of the National Committee on BRICS Research who is leading the Russian delegation, said at the opening ceremony of the BRICS Academic Forum in Brasilia.

According to Nikonov, BRICS is "a network of values" which goes beyond the "purely Western" ones.

"Western values is a good thing. Nobody is against democracy, human rights and the rest. However, there are [some other] important values which are regarded as a more intrinsic part of our countries and our people than purely Western ones," the politician said.

Nikonov explained that he meant justice, self-respect, independence, non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs, adherence to dialogue, respect for cultural diversity, the principles of pluralism and the supremacy of international law.

"We accept each other as we are, and it is very important," Nikonov stressed.

Nikonov also said the clout accumulated by BRICS makes it impossible for other groups, including G20, to ignore their consolidated stance.

"When BRICS declares something, G20 has nothing to answer back. BRICS is a part of reality which cannot be ignored," Nikonov said.

Nikonov described BRICS as a gold standard of cooperation among nations and a perfect example of "liberal world order," under which, in contrast to the Washington-dominated model, "all key players are [equally] important."

The BRICS Academic Forum, which kicked off on Wednesday, is the bloc’s main platform for experts. This year’s forum will look for new ways of cooperation and development. Experts from Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa will discuss the bloc’s financial sector, the development of trade, investment, energy and agriculture along with the fight against international crime.

BRICS is an informal assembly of nations. The acronym of BRICS is derived from the first letters in the names of its member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). South Africa joined the bloc in 2011 when it was called BRIC. The bloc aims to develop comprehensive cooperation between its members and is not directed against any third party.

