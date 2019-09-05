Damascus to aid return of Russian children from Syria

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Syrian officials stated that they are ready to aid the return of Russian children from Syria to Russia, the press service of Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Anna Kuznetsova informed on the outcomes of her meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"The Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights and the Syrian President have discussed the rights of Russian children currently located in the Syrian Arab Republic, namely, in the camps on the territory temporarily out of the control of the republic’s government. On the outcomes of the talks, they have reached an agreement on cooperation, [Syria] has stated its commitment to provide multilateral support on the return of Russian children from Syria back home, which confirms close cooperation between the states," the message informs.

According to the press service, during the meeting with the Syrian leader, Kuznetsova talked about the efforts on returning Russian children from Iraq, which is held on the mandate of the president and the government. "The commissioner for children’s rights noted that 90 minors have been transported [to Russia] on three flights; in the near future, the work will be done," the message stated.

Kuznetsova also noted a rise in requests from Russian citizens asking for help in returning Russian children currently in Syria back to their homeland.