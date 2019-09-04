British MPs move one step closer to block no-deal Brexit

LONDON, September 4. /TASS/. The bill seeking to prevent the UK government from leaving the European Union without a deal and request a new three-month extension has passed its first stage of consideration in the House of Commons. The vote took place on Wednesday.

The bill was supported by 329 MPs against 300 and was now put up for debate and opened for amendments.

The final vote is expected to take place later on Wednesday. If passed, the bill will be referred to the House of Lords for consideration.