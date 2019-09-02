US strike on Idlib leads to escalation of tensions in Syria — Iran’s foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The US strike on Syria’s Idlib contributes to the unstable situation in the republic, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday during the joint press conference on the outcomes of talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"Iran, Russia and Turkey have ensured relative security and peace in Syria, while to the east of the Euphrates in Syria, the US creates a new unstable situation by their actions, namely yesterday in Idlib," Zarif noted.

The Iranian top diplomat added that "US weapons are in the hands of the IS [Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia — TASS] militants."

On August 31, the US launched a strike in Syria’s Idlib province. According to the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, the strike has led to multiple victims and caused significant damage.