Gorlovka’s suburb in DPR comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 25. /TASS/. A suburb in the city of Gorlovka in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under mortar shelling by Ukrainian troops on Sunday evening, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) reported.

"Ukrainian armed units opened fire at the settlement of Zheleznaya Balks (in Gorlovka’s suburb). Three 120mm caliber mines and four 82mm caliber mines were fired," the mission said.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops made ten shots from armored infantry carrier at the Gorlovka suburb.

Since the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass, the parties have agreed more than 20 ceasefires. The longest one of them was reported in 2016 when the ceasefire stayed in place for six weeks in a row. However, all the efforts to establish lasting ceasefire have been failing so far.

Yet another, this time a comprehensive and indefinite, ceasefire was declared starting from July 21, 2019 to be violated by the Ukrainian troops on the same day when they opened gunfire at the village of Novaya Tavriya in the south of the DPR.

However at a regular meeting of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine on August 21 the sides reiterated their commitment to the ceasefire and agreed steps to restore a bridge near Stanitsa Luganskaya.