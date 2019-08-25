Iran says won’t negotiate its right to uranium enrichment and missile program - agency

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Teheran will not negotiate its unconditional right to uranium enrichment and the missile program, Reuters said on Sunday citing Iranian diplomatic sources.

"Iran's ballistic missile program cannot and will not be negotiated. We have underlined it clearly and openly," the source said.

The same source reportedly said Teheran was ready to help ensure security in the Gulf and bring down tensions in the Middle East.

The statements followed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s unexpected visit to France’s Biarritz which is hosting a Group of Seven summit. Immediately after arrival, Zarif held talks with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Iran has been developing its defense sector for decades, with serious progress reach on the ballistic missile program. In 2015, Iran presented a Meshkat ballistic missile with a range of about 2,000 kilometers. On August 22, Iran officially unveiled its domestically manufactuted Bavar-373 surface-to-air missile defense system capable of recognizing up to 100 targets simultaneously and engage six targets at a time.