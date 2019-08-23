Several Russian delegations to visit Venezuela soon — vice president

CARACAS, August 23. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia's mining and agricultural sectors will visit Venezuela soon, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday.

"Delegations associated with Russia's mining and argicultural industries will visit us in the next few weeks," Rodriguez said at a working meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro broadcast on Twitter.

She said that during her visit to Moscow on August 19-21, representatives of Russia and Venezuela discussed the implementation of already existing agreements and the possibility of signing new deals. "Mr President, you will soon be able to share good news with Venezuela about new spheres of economic cooperation [with Russia]," she noted.

Rodriguez visited Moscow as part of a delegation that also included Venezuela's Minister of Econom and Finance Simon Zerpa, Deputy Foreign Minister Ivan Gil and Deputy Chair of Venezuela's Central Bank Sohail Hernandez. Rodriguez held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.