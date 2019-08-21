Thank you, Putin! Venezuelan vice president conveys Maduro’s gratitude to Russian leader

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez stated at Wednesday’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that she was conveying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s personal message of gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I have brought with me personal thanks from our President Maduro to Russian President Vladimir Putin, you, your government and your people for the support and assistance that you have been providing to our country. Today, Russia is fighting side by side with us and other peoples for independence, freedom and sovereignty," she said.

Rodriguez noted that the sanctions illegally introduced by the US against Venezuela opened up new doors for closer cooperation between Moscow and Caracas.

Earlier, Washington tightened sanctions against Venezuela and blacklisted four officials from the Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) of Venezuela. US Vice President Michael Pence stated that the US viewed those on the list as being guilty of human rights violations.