Venezuelan president confirms contacts between government representatives and US officials

CARACAS, August 21. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has confirmed that government representatives are in contact with US officials, the presidential administration's press service said on its official Twitter account on Wednesday.

"Nicolas Maduro has confirmed that in the past few months, the government of the Bolivarian Republic has maintained contacts with representatives of the US government 'with his permission'," the press service said.

Associated Press news agency reported on Sunday citing a US administration official that Washington is holding secret negotiations with President of Venezuela's Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello "as members of President Nicolas Maduro's inner circle seek guarantees they won't face retribution if they cedeto growing demands to remove him. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump confirmed that US officials are in talks with representatives of Venezuelan authorities at different levels.