Russian top diplomat, Venezuelan vice president to discuss joint projects' implementation

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez will discuss the implementation of major joint projects in the sphere of economy, science, high technologies and culture and the situation in the Bolivarian Republic and around it, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department said in a comment released on Tuesday.

"The sides will discuss their positions on the current issues of bilateral relations concerning the implementation of joint projects in the sphere of economy, science, high technology and culture," the Foreign Ministry reported.

The ministry added that the sides also plan to hash over "ways for further coordination of positions on the global scene and the situation in Venezuela and around it and confirm support for the peaceful settlement of political disagreements in this country."

On Monday, Rodriguez met with Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov in Moscow. The negotiations focused on the aspects of Venezuela’s economic agenda.

Last time Rodriguez visited Moscow in early March. Then she stated Caracas’ intention to move the European office of the PDVSA oil and natural gas company from Lisbon to the Russian capital.