Terrorist bomb attack kills seven civilians in northeastern Syria — media

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A bomb explosion has killed seven civilians, including three kids, on the outskirts of Syria’s northeastern city of Qamishli on Wednesday, the Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.
According to the TV channel, terrorists detonated a bomb planted in a parked car.
Qamishli, situated in the Hasakah province 720 kilometers away from Damascus, is under the control of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), but Syrian officials and police officers remain in areas where state agencies are located. Kurdish militia fighters cleared the province of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) in 2016 but terrorists are still active in border areas and continue to carry out attacks against local communities.