Washington and Riyadh agree to counter Iran's attempts to "destabilize" global oil market

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih held talks in Washington and agreed to counter Iran's attempts to "destabilize" the global oil market, the US Department of Energy said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"Secretary Perry and Minister Al-Falih reaffirmed that as two of the world's top suppliers of oil, the United States and Saudi Arabia will continue to work together to ensure that world oil markets remain well supplied to offest disruptions, especially in light of Iran's aggressive efforts to destabilize them," the document said.

Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran's oil in November 2018 after US President Donald Trump announced the decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal. The US allowed China, Greece, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey to continue importing Iranian oil until 2 May 2019.