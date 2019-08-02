Syrian opposition sees progress in Nur-Sultan talks

NUR-SULTAN, August 2. /TASS/. Participants in the Nur-Sultan talks on Syria have achieved progress in issues concerning the establishment of the Syrian Constitutional Committee and ways to improve the situation in Idlib, head of the Syrian opposition’s delegation Ahmad Toma said on Friday.

"This issue [the establishment of the constitutional committee — TASS] is progressing under the UN supervision," he noted. "After overcoming certain difficulties and making agreements on six candidates and some procedures, we hope that the United Nations will announce the establishment of the constitutional committee in the near future. We all hope that the constitutional committee’s creation will be a positive step on the way to resolving the situation in Syria," Toma added.

He also highlighted progress in efforts to stabilize the situation in Idlib. "We have reached an agreement on declaring a ceasefire in Idlib and expect the government to respect it and stop shelling attacks," the Syrian opposition leader said. "This sensitive issue was the focus of discussions during the past two days," he added.

The 13th international high-level meeting on Syria took place in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on August 1-2. It involved representatives of the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran and Turkey), the Syrian government and the armed opposition. High-ranking officials from the United Nations and Jordan were present at the meeting as observers. Besides, Lebanon and Iraq participated in the Nur-Sultan talks as observers for the first time.