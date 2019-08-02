US closely monitors North Korea's missile launches

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The US authorities are closely monitoring missile launches from the territory of North Korea and are closely consulting on this issue with South Korea and Japan, the Pentagon press service told TASS.

"We are aware of public reports of additional missile launches from North Korea today. We continue to monitor the situation and are consulting closely with our South Korean and Japanese allies," a representative of the US defense department said.

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea reported that North Korea had another launch of unidentified short-range projectiles on Thursday. US President Donald Trump said he was not worried about the latest series of launches from the territory of North Korea.