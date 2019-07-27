Venezuelan court overturns parliament's decision to rejoin Rio Treaty

CARACAS, July 26. /TASS/. The Constitutional Chamber of the Venezuelan Supreme Court has overturned the decision of the country's parliament to rejoin the Inter-American Treaty on Reciprocal Assistance (Rio Treaty).

"The court rules the decision of the legislature to rejoin the Inter-American Treaty on Reciprocal Assistance is null and does not have any legal force as it threatens the rule of law in the country," judge Juan Jose Mendoza said at a session broadcast on Twitter.

Any attempts to use this treaty "should be considered as a hostile action toward national sovereignty," Mendoza added.

The Inter-American Treaty on Reciprocal Assistance was signed in 1947 in Rio de Janeiro by most Latin American countries. The treaty stipulates that an attack against one signatory is considered as an attack against all other signatories as well. Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia and Nicaragua later withdrew from the treaty.

On Tuesday, the Venezuelan parliament controlled by the opposition approved the proposal to rejoin the Rio Treaty.