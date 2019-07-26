BRICS top diplomats express concern over aggravation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The BRICS nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are concerned over the aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan and frequent terror attacks in that country, as follows from a joint statement of the BRICS foreign ministers posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Friday.

"The Ministers reiterated support for international and national efforts to achieve an 'Afghan-led, Afghan-owned' peace and reconciliation process and to build a peaceful, secure, united, stable, prosperous and inclusive country that exists in harmony with its neighbors. They expressed their concern over the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, particularly the increase in the number and intensity of terrorist-related attacks on the Afghan National Security Forces, the Government and civilians," the document says. "They looked forward to the Presidential elections scheduled for September 2019."