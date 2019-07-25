Moscow insists on soonest settling of incident around fishing boat detained in North Korea

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russia insists on the soonest settlement of the incident around the Xiang Hai Lin 8 fishing boat that was detained by North Korea, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday following Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov’s meeting with North Korean Charge d’Affaires in Moscow.

"The Russian side stressed the necessity of measures to settle the incident around the detention of the Xiang Hai Lin 8 fishing boat as soon as possible," the ministry stressed.

"The sides also discussed current issues on the bilateral agenda and the developments on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry added.

The Russian vessel flying the South Korean flag was detained on July 17 heading from the South Korean port of Sokcho for the Sea of Japan for crab fishing. According to the North Korean Foreign Ministry, the vessel was detained for "violating the rules of entry and stay in North Korea." The vessel was escorted to the port of Wonsan.

The vessel is operated by the Sakhalin-based Northeastern Fishing Company. It has a crew of 15 Russian nationals and two South Koreans.