Two hundred Italian companies remain in Russia — foreign minister

BRUSSELS, May 27. /TASS/. Around 200 Italian companies continue operating in Russia and Rome intends to protect their interests, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said as he arrived at the meeting of EU foreign ministers, adding that he would bring up the point during contacts with partners.

"Italy believes that the EU should guarantee continuation of activities to European companies that legally operate in the Russian Federation amid sanctions," he said. A permanent "round table" has been set up at the Italian Foreign Ministry where measures to protect the interests of around 200 companies are discussed, the minister added. "Representatives of companies, around 200 of them, together with diplomats, participate in the work," he noted.

Some Italian companies have sold their Russian business, often on disadvantageous terms, under the pressure of the European Union’s requirements or due to inability to work in the context of sanctions. Others, such as Pirelli, Barilla, Ferrero, keep their Russian business.