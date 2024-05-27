Defense firm delivers new batch of light mortars to Russian troops

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The state tech corporation Rostec has delivered a new batch of 82mm 2B24 mortars to Russian troops, the Rostec press office said on Monday.

"The Rostec corporation has delivered a batch of 82mm 2B24 light mortars to Russian troops. The weapon features a simple and functional design and has a small weight. This makes it possible to outfit infantry units, in particular, mountain rifle formations with these mortars," the press office said in a statement.

The mortar is an effective weapon to strike enemy manpower, shelters and light armored equipment, Industrial Director of the Rostec Conventional Armaments and Special Chemistry Cluster Bekkhan Ozdoyev said.

"The weapon also has a number of specific features. For example, the rotating base plate allows for conducting mortar fire from any ground. Importantly, the mortar efficiency increases in conjunction with modern guidance and recording equipment, such as UAVs," the Rostec press office quoted Ozdoyev as saying.