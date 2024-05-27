IDF dismantles 800-meter long Hamas tunnel in central Gaza

TEL AVIV, May 27. /TASS/. The Israeli military has destroyed an 800-meter long tunnel used by Hamas radicals in the central Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Overnight, the troops, in cooperation with the Yahalom forces, dismantled a tunnel route 800 meters in length and 18 meters in depth. The route was used by the Hamas terrorist organization and ran near the area of the Central Gaza Strip Corridor where the IDF troops are operating," it said. "The troops have destroyed dozens of terrorist structures, located a tunnel route, as well as large quantities of weapons and intelligence assets."

"The troops are significantly damaging Hamas’ capabilities in the central Gaza Strip and are intensifying their control over the area," it added.