Arab countries may join North - South corridor project — expert

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Arab and African nations may join the North - South transport corridor project, Secretary General of the Eurasian People’s Assembly Andrey Belyaninov said at the BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum.

"In my opinion, this project [the North - South transport corridor - TASS] has the opportunity of being expanded also to Arab world nations and to Africa. In any case, all that is related to expansion of logistical opportunities, despite certain difficulties associated with this channel," Belyaninov said.

The BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum is being held from May 27 to 28. TASS is the general information partner of the Forum.