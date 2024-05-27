Agreements amounting to $5 bln prepared at Russia-Uzbekistan regions council meeting

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. A new package of agreements amounting to more than $5 bln was prepared within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Regions of Russia and Uzbekistan held in Tashkent, the press service of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

"More than 200 joint projects amounting to $4 bln are being implemented at present. A new package of agreements to the amount over $5 bln was prepared as part of the council’s meeting," the press serv ice informed.

The parties supported plans of creating new industrial zones to promote cooperation projects and highlighted expansion of cooperation in agriculture as a priority area. "Importance was noted to continue work of expanding the network of agricultural logistics centers in regions of Uzbekistan. Tasks were assigned to regions to develop wholesale distribution centers in Russia and on joint planting of agricultural crops with further supplies to our country [Uzbekistan - TASS]," the press service said.

It was reported earlier on Monday that agreements on new projects totaling over $20 bln were signed during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Uzbekistan.