Uzbekistan, Russia sign agreements on new projects worth over $20 bln

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Tashkent signed agreements on new projects worth a total of over $20 bln during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan, the press service of the Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev reported.

"Within this visit agreements on new projects worth over $20 bln were signed," according to the report published on the Uzbek president’s website.

The portfolio of joint projects between the two countries has reached $45 bln, Mirziyoyev’s press service reported earlier following the talks with Putin.