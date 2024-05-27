Russia to respond to Poland's restrictions on diplomats' movement — MFA

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia will take retaliatory measures following restrictions on diplomats' movement in Poland to make "the Russophobic Polish top brass regret a lot," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has told TASS.

"The details are still unknown. A note of the Polish Foreign Ministry with the details of the decision has been announced," she said. "When we have it, we will study it and take retaliatory measures that will make the Polish top brass, which is choking on Russophobia, regret the anti-Russian steps taken."

Earlier on Monday, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that the country's authorities were imposing restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats. Diplomats from the Russian embassy will be able to move only within the capital region (Mazowieckie Voivodeship). According to Sikorski, the measures would not concern Russian ambassador Sergey Andreev. Employees of Russian consular offices in Poland will be restricted in their movements to the regions in which they work. Sikorski argued that the restrictions were a response to Russia's alleged hybrid actions in Poland. Such measures are introduced in every EU country at the national level, Sikorski said.