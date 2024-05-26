France, Germany to look at further support for Ukraine — Macron

BERLIN, May 27. /TASS/. France and Germany will look at all peace scenarios for Ukraine and support for Kiev at an upcoming meeting of the French-German defense and security council, French President Emmanuel Macron said after talks with his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

"At the upcoming joint meeting of the defense and security council, we will discuss further assistance to Ukraine in its resistance to the end, its arming, support, training, as well as the readiness for any scenarios for building lasting peace, in other words, a peace based on the respect for international law," he said.

"Today, to be on the side of peace means to give power to law. Peace is not capitulation. Peace is not a refusal from principle. Peace is a country’s ability to defend its borders and sovereignty, as well as international to build a lasting pace. This is the camp we have chosen. This is the camp of the right to long-term prospects," he said.

Marcon is on a state visit to Germany, the first one n the past 24 years, from May 26 through 28. Apart from talks with Steinmeier, his program includes a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the participation in a session of the joint defense and security council, which will be followed by a joint meeting of the two countries council of ministers.