DONETSK, May 27. /TASS/. The liberation of the village of Netailovo in the DPR, from where Donetsk was regularly shelled, makes it possible to control a significant part of the road to Pokrovsk, a key supply route for the Ukrainian forces in a number of cities and towns, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the head of the region, has told TASS.

"From Netailovo it is possible to keep under control a large part of the road to Pokrovsk. This road, in particular, is used to deliver supplies to Ukrainian forces in Selidovo, Kurakhovo, Ukrainsk, Novopavlovka, Novogrodovka and other communities. By the way, Donetsk has been shelled from there for a long time," he said.

In addition, control of Netailovo will increase pressure on the Ukrainian forces near Karlovka.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that the army had liberated the village of Netailovo in the Donetsk People's Republic.