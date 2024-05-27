Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists base in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces struck a base of terrorists from the US-controlled al-Tanf area in Syria in the Deir ez-Zor governorate, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"On May 26, the Russian aerospace forces destroyed a place of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area and were hiding in hard-to-reach areas of the al-Bishri ridge in the Deir ez-Zor governorate," he said.

He also said that during the day, two shelling attacks on positions of government forces from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic Party of Turkestan (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone: one in the Aleppo governorate and one in the Latakia governorate.

According to Popov, a Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire by terrorists on positions of government forces near the settlement of Urum al-Sugra in the Aleppo governorate. One more Syrian soldier was wounded near the settlement of Nahshebba in the Latakia governorate.