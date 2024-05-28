Biden forgets USSR’s role in defeating Nazism due to revisionism syndrome — statement

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden betrays the past of his country and suffers from a historic revisionism syndrome by omitting the contribution of the Soviet Union and other allies to the victory over Nazism, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, commenting on Biden’s speech, in which he noted the US’ exceptional role in the victory over the Third Reich while omitting the role of other countries.

Speaking at the Arlington Memorial Cemetery near Washington on Monday, Biden said that it was US servicemen that landed in Normandy 80 years ago who "liberated an entire continent and literally saved the world."

"Every second US president suffers from the history revisionism syndrome," the ministry said on its Telegram channel. "In fact, it would be strange to expect gratitude to the peoples of the Soviet Union for the victory over Nazism from those who finance the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev and provide it with weapons. The US exceptionalism today is a betrayal of its own anti-fascist past."

In this context, the ministry noted that time "is truly ruthless to the institution of US presidents."

"The generation of leaders who personally took part in World War II (Dwight Eisenhower, John Fitzgerald Kennedy) themselves, who would have never let themselves gloss over Soviet Union’s decisive contribution to the defeat of the Third Reich. They still remember the word of fascination of gratitude from Franklin Delano Roosevelt towards the Red Army," the ministry said.

It underscored that, in these circumstances, Russia is ready to preserve the memory of the allied victory in 1945 even without the US.

"On May 9, the entire world watched and listened to this live during the Russian President’s speech at the Red Square Victory Parade," the ministry noted.