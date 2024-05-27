Factchecking function appears in Telegram code

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The factchecking function has appeared in the source code of the Telegram beta version for Android.

Changes were automatically registered by the Telegram Crawler independent project on the Github. The Durov Code project was the first to pay attention to the new features.

It follows from the source code that agencies dealing with factchecking (these can be appointed by authorities responsible for fighting against disinformation) can make relevant clarifications in the social network.

According to the code, there is also an opportunity to edit these notes. However, it is not detailed, who will have the access to this function.