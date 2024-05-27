Hikvision not leaving Russian market — source

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. China’s major CCTV and video surveillance equipment supplier Hikvision has not left the Russian market but downsized the staff in regional offices, a source close to the company told TASS.

"[They] did not leave the market. [They] streamlined regional offices, with one or two representatives left there," the source said. The company has probably changed the business model but there is still no understanding, he added.

CNews initially reported that Hikvision exited from the Russian market, citing its sources. The Chinese company holds up to a half of the market in Russia.