UK to relieve destroyer helping repel Houthi attacks in Red Sea

LONDON, May 27. /TASS/. The UK destroyer HMS Duncan set off on her way to replace the HMS Diamond in patrolling the Red Sea on a mission to ensure the safety of international shipping amid Houthi attacks, the UK Defense Ministry said.

HMS Diamond started carrying out combat missions in the region at the end of last year. Since then, the ship shot down nine drones and one missile launched by the Houthis. In February, the destroyer was replaced by the frigate HMS Richmond, but returned to repelling attacks in the Red Sea in March, after undergoing maintenance and replenishing supplies.

The Defense Ministry said that Type 45 destroyers HMS Diamond and HMS Duncan have the same PAAMS medium-range surface-to-air missile systems and radar armament. HMS Duncan departed for the Red Sea on May 27 from the Portsmouth naval base in southern England.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis said they would strike Israeli territory and prevent ships affiliated with that country from passing through the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait until the operation in the Palestinian enclave ended.