Israeli strike on Rafah refugee camp kills 40 civilians — news agency

DUBAI, May 27. /TASS/. The Israeli strike on a refugee camp in Rafah's Tal al-Sultan neighborhood has killed 40 civilians, mostly women and children, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

The agency also said that at least eight missiles hit the tent camp, which was recently established near a warehouse of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). As a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the tent camp and many people inside the tents were burned alive.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that hospitals in the area were "unable to cope with such a large number of wounded and injured as a result of the deliberate destruction of Gaza’s health system by the occupation forces."

In turn, Qatar's Al Jazeera reported that the attack on the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood came as Israeli forces also bombed Palestinian refugee shelters in Jabalia, Nuseirat neighborhoods and Gaza City, killing at least 160 people in the past 24 hours.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.