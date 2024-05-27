Iran increases its stocks of 60% enriched uranium — agency

LONDON, May 27. /TASS/. Iran’s stocks of uranium enriched to 60% purity have increased by 20.6 kilograms, to 142.1 kilograms, Reuters said, citing an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report.

"Iran's stock of uranium enriched to up to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons-grade, grew by 20.6 kg over the quarter to 142.1 kg as of May 11, and Iran later diluted 5.9 kg to a lower enrichment level," it said.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on March 4 that he has no information about bomb developments in Iran. At the same time, he noted that Iran is the only country in the world, which is making stocks of 60% enriched uranium while not possessing nuclear weapons. On February 7, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said that Tehran would defend its legal right to develop a peaceful nuclear program.