Drone fragments fall down on single-family house in Moscow Region, no one hurt

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Fragments of a downed drone fell down on a single-family house in Moscow Region’s Balashikha neighborhood; no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Andrey Vorobyev, said.

"Today, at about nine in the evening, an air defense system shot down a drone in Balashikha’s Kuchino district. Fragments fell down on a single-family house. People managed to leave the house, no one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry reported earlier that air defense systems shot down a small-sized air balloon over the Moscow Region.

The governor promised to help restore the house and asked Balashikha’s residents to stay calm.