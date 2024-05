MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s airports are operating routinely, Russia’s Air Transport Agency said.

"Temporary restrictions were imposed at the Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports from 8:46 p.m. Moscow time (5:46 p.m. GMT) to 9:20 p.m. Moscow time (6:20 p.m. GMT) on Monday (May 27) to ensure safe fights of civilian aircraft," it said.

According to the agency, no flights were redirected to other airports when the restrictions were in place.