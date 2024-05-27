Forum on Ukraine in Switzerland has no prospects, Russian diplomat tells Turkish envoy

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has explained to Turkish Ambassador to Russia Tanju Bilgic Moscow’s position regarding possible modalities of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, emphasizing the futility of the upcoming conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Russian approaches regarding possible modalities of a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis were explained to the ambassador," the ministry said. In particular, the Russian side emphasized that it was "counter-productive and futile to hold a pseudo peace conference in Switzerland on June 15-16 based on the unacceptable and ultimatum-like ‘Zelensky formula’, highlighting the destructive role of the West in escalating the situation around Ukraine," the ministry said.

Swiss conference

Switzerland plans to hold a conference on Ukraine in the Burgenstock resort on June 15-16. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, the G20 and BRICS countries. According to Swiss officials, Russia has not been invited.

Zelensky, addressing the G20 summit in mid-November 2022 via video link, presented his so-called ten-point peace plan that does not take into account Moscow’s position. In particular, it calls for a retreat of Russian forces to the 1991 borders and the return of control over the "exclusive economic zone" in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to Ukraine.