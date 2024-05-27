Utility service buildings damaged in shelling of Energodar — mayor

MELITOPOL, May 27. /TASS/. Some buildings of Energodar’s municipal enterprise Teplovodokanal suffered damage in shelling by Ukrainian forces, city Mayor Eduard Senovoz said.

Energodar is home to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

The plant’s communications director, Yevgenia Yashina, earlier told TASS that Ukrainian forces opened random artillery fire on Energodar at around 4 p.m. There were five strikes that injuring two civilians.

"As a result of shelling by terrorists, two employees of Teplovodokanal suffered shrapnel wounds. Both were taken to the city medical center. Some buildings of Teplovodokanal and three cars were damaged," Senovoz said on Telegram.

A representative of an agency dealing with emergency situations said the victims sustained wounds to the chest.