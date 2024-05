MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces’ Battlegroup East downed four Ukrainian drones and eliminated up to 130 Ukrainian servicemen in 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"In the past 24 hours, [the battlegroup eliminated] up to 130 enemy servicemen, M777 and M198 howitzers, 5 automobile vehicles and 4 fixed-wing drones," he said.