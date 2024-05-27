Saboteurs’ attempts to infiltrate Russia to be met with brutal rebuff — Putin

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The organizers of terrorist raids at Russian territory have miscalculated, and saboteurs will be met with a brutal rebuff, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Largely due to the resolve of the border security troops, numerous attempts to break into the Russian territory by mercenaries, traitors and enemy sabotage groups have been thwarted. Those who planned these terrorist raids on our land have miscalculated and were met with a harsh and brutal rebuff," the head of state said in his video address, dedicated to the Day of the Border Security troops.

"I am certain that you will continue to act just as firmly and courageously while performing the special op-related missions, efficiently coordinate you work with other FSB units, with the Army and the Navy, with the law enforcement, with heads of regions and municipalities," the head of state said, noting that the border security troops "will rely on the support of people who view them as their reliable defenders.

The Day of the Border Security Troops is the professional celebration of the Federal Security Service (FSB) border security troops, observed on May 28. On this day in 1918, the border security was established by the authorities of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic. It has become an official professional celebration in 1958. In modern Russia, this day is observed in accordance with the May 23, 1994 presidential decree.