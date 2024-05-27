Russian ministries propose to Putin to remove Taliban from terrorist list — envoy

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign and Justice Ministries have reported to President Vladimir Putin that the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) can be removed from the list of terrorist organizations, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

According to him, this position was supported by a number of governmental bodies. "Positive," he said, when asked about the Foreign Ministry's position on the issue. "This (removal of the Taliban from the list of banned organizations before its recognition - TASS) must be done. Without this, it will be premature to talk about recognition. Therefore, work on this issue continues. All considerations have been reported to the top leadership of Russia. We are waiting for a decision," Kabulov added.

According to him, the Taliban government has come a long way towards being recognized since it came to power in Afghanistan in 2021. "But there are still a few hurdles to overcome, after which the Russian leadership will make a decision," Kabulov pointed out.

The diplomat also said that Moscow has no plans to hold any events or exchange congratulatory telegrams with the Taliban government on the 105th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Afghanistan. "For a purely formal reason: the lack of official recognition," he explained.

The radical Taliban movement launched a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the United States announced it would withdraw its troops from the country. On August 15, 2021, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled abroad, and the Taliban entered Kabul without a fight. US servicemen had completely withdrawn from Afghanistan.