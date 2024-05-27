EU imposes sanctions on Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, 19 individuals

BRUSSELS, May 27. /TASS/. The European Union has imposed sanctions on Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service and on 19 investigators, prosecutors and judges involved in the cases of Alexei Navalny, Memorial co-chairman Oleg Orlov, artist Sasha Skolichenko and other prisoners.

"Alexei Navalny’s shocking death was another sign of the accelerating and systematic repression by the Kremlin regime. We will spare no efforts to hold the Russian political leadership and authorities to account," EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The sanctions apply to, among others, Moscow City Court judge Tatiana Dodonova, Federal Penitentiary Service’s inspection chief Alexander Yermolenko, prosecutor Alexander Gladyshev, Russian Investigative Committee’s investigator Ilya Savchenko, Moscow Golovivsky district court judge Elena Astakhova, Supreme Court judge Nikolai Dubovik.

These people are banned from entering the European Union and their assets in the European Union, should they have any, will be frozen.

Earlier on Monday, the EU foreign minsters endorsed a new sanction regime against Russian legal entities and individuals for, according to the EU, violating human rights.