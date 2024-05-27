Russia in talks with Uzbekistan on rearming republic’s air defense forces — defense agency

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s military-technical cooperation with Uzbekistan will also involve rearming the Central Asian republic’s air defense forces, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev during a live broadcast on the TV Channel One on Monday.

"Concluding an agreement on the rearmament program is on the agenda. In any case, this will apply to the Air Force and Air Defense Forces and land equipment. The range is broad enough. We will discuss and then work it out and help our counterparts," he said.

Earlier, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree that stipulated establishing a state commission by March 2024 on equipping the republic’s armed forces.

Russia and Uzbekistan signed several contracts under an agreement of November 29, 2016 on developing military-technical cooperation.