Over 50 DPR civilians wounded in Ukrainian shelling over week, first time this year

DONETSK, May 27. /TASS/. More than 50 civilians were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of Ukrainian shelling on May 20-26, the region’s human rights commissioner Darya Morozova reported.

According to the data published on her Telegram channel, six civilians were killed and another 52 injured during this period.

The highest number of injured for the week was recorded on December 24, 2023 - 70 people. Since the beginning of this year, the maximum number of injured in seven days, according to the weekly reports of the ombudswoman, was 46.

In total, 155 civilians have been killed and 587 injured in the DPR since the beginning of the year.