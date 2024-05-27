Russian forces advance near DPR's Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye — politician

MELITOPOL, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian army has improved positions near Staromayorskoye and Urozhaynoye in the DPR and continue advancing in this area, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of Russia’s Civic Chamber, has told TASS.

"Near Staromayorskoye we see active advance in the northwestern and central parts of the community. There is also certain progress in Urozhaynoye. That’s how the situation has changed over the past 24 hours. Our guys continue to move forward," Rogov said.

On May 26, he told TASS that Russian army controlled the heights west of these communities.