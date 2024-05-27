Russian gas supplies to grow to 11 bln cubic meters — Putin

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. The throughput capacity of the gas pipeline to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan will be expanded, making it possible to boost supplies to 11 bln cubic meters, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with his Uzbekistan’s counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Efforts are underway now to expand the throughput capacity of the Middle Asia - Center pipeline system, making it possible to scale up gas pumping to Uzbekistan to 11 bln cubic meters are early as in the next year," the Russian President said.

Russian energy companies are already operating proactively in the territory of Uzbekistan, Putin noted.