EU foreign ministers adopt new sanctions regime against Russia — DPA

BERLIN, May 27. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of 27 EU countries have adopted a new sanctions regime against Russia directed at individuals and legal entities that violate human rights in Russia as the European Union suggests, the DPA news agency reported citing sources in EU diplomatic circles.

The new regime will enable the EU to impose sanctions against "persons and organizations responsible for persecution of opposition" in Russia, the agency said. In particular, they include freezing of their assets and ban on entry to countries of the Union. The new regime has been unofficially named after Alexey Navalny, DPA noted.

Around 20 persons and organizations will be put on the sanctions list as the first step within the new regime, sources told the agency.

There is no general consensus in the EU on proposals regarding the new, 14th package of sanctions against Russia that is being readied over the Ukraine conflict, sources said, adding that the European Commission is willing, for example, to ban using ports in the EU for transportation of Russian LNG to third countries.