NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports allowing Ukraine to attack Russia with bloc's weapons

SOFIA, May 27. /TASS/. The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is taking place in Sofia, has approved by a majority vote an amendment to the final declaration allowing Ukraine to attack facilities on Russian territory with NATO weapons, according to the official website of the Bulgarian Parliament.

The declaration stated that Ukraine is allowed to attack "legitimate targets" (military facilities - TASS) on the territory of Russia. Representatives of nine countries did not support this initiative. Also by a majority vote - one vote against and one abstention - a statement on supporting Ukraine until "its victory" was approved.

The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is attended by about 400 parliamentarians from NATO countries and 25 partner countries of the organization. The forum's program includes defense and security issues, with a focus on support for Ukraine and priorities for the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington in July.